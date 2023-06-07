Football | Manchester United’s star striker is accused of assault and threats

Antony has been charged with domestic violence, among other things.

Football About the striker of Manchester United playing in the Premier League of Antony a criminal complaint has been filed. The player’s ex-girlfriend, DJ and online influencer Gabriela Cavalli accuses Antony of domestic violence, inflicting bodily harm and threats, says the Brazilian Globe.

Cavalli filed a criminal complaint on Monday in Tatuapé, São Paulo, Brazil. On Tuesday, Globo received confirmation from the authorities that interrogations will be organized into the case.

Globo says that it has seen the criminal report, in which Cavallin says that he was the target of Antony’s attacks on May 20, when Antony was in England.

On Globo also wants whatsapp messages between the two and photos with possible signs of violence.

“You hit me with your head,” Cavallin says in one of the messages.

Antony, 23, has not commented on the allegations. The player’s agent said that they are aware of the criminal complaint through the media and will not comment on the matter.

Antony moved to Manchester United last summer with a transfer of 95 million euros from the Dutch Ajax.