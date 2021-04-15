Football Manchester United’s guest performance is better than at home, which is why spectator covers went to the exchange

The red banners that covered the empty auditoriums have been disabled.

15.4. 14:19

Manchester At United’s home stadium in Old Trafford, the covers placed on the empty rows of benches have been replaced. BBC’s according to the reason is a color that confuses some players.

Old Trafford’s spectator covers have been red-toned, making it difficult to distinguish players wearing red jerseys from the background. Now the posters have been changed to black.

United have won 13 and lost six of their 24 home games this season. Outside the home stadium, 17 wins and three losses from 26 matches have been achieved.

United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjæri wondered at the conflicting readings. The importance of the auditorium covers to the game is difficult to assess, but in red they at least didn’t help players.

“Some of the players have mentioned that in quick situations, when you have to look over your shoulder to see if your teammates are present, they are in their red shirts against a red background.”