Football | Manchester United’s goalkeeper’s fierce rush went without a verdict: the referees were shelved

The referee and the var booth did not see a mistake in goalkeeper André Onana’s rush.

Football The most talked about situation in Monday night’s Manchester United-Wolverhampton match in the English Premier League happened in extra time ordered by the referee.

United goalkeeper André Onana felled the Wolverhampton forward in his rush Sasa Kalajdzicbut no penalty was awarded for the situation.

Manchester United won the match 1–0 Raphael Varane with a scored goal.

Now head of referees Howard Webb has apologized for the referees’ mistake, says, among other things The Guardian. In addition, the main referee of the match Simon Hoopervar video referee Michael Salisbury and var assistant video referee Richard West has been shelved from next weekend’s matches.

Onana’s rush was checked on video, but referee Hooper was not asked to watch the situation on the side of the field from the monitor. This was because, in the opinion of the var video referee, Onana did not commit a clear and obvious foul. Instead, Hooper issued a warning to the Wolverhampton manager To Gary O’Neill protesting.

Former Premier League referee Jonathan Mosswho is now a member of the group that selects match officials, told O’Neill immediately after the match that a penalty should have been awarded for the situation.

“He thought it was a clear and obvious mistake,” O’Neill said.