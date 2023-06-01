Football | Manchester United’s female star had to listen to rudeness from the club boss

On Twitter, direct feedback was given to John Shiels, who posted comments demeaning to women.

Football club Manchester United Foundation CEO By John Shiels the behavior stirred the club at the award ceremony on Monday.

Shiels was handing out the ManU women’s team’s goal of the season award to the star player For Alessia Russobut made the situation troublesome with his comments.

“I won’t give the award to Alessia because of this [palkinto] is so heavy. I just went to lift weights. Jason, can you take this,” Shiels asked the person in the background.

Shiels’ comments can be heard in the video below, filmed at the award ceremony.

Hosted the award ceremony Geoff Shreeves tried his best to fix the situation.

“Wouldn’t Alessia be happy to take it? John, you may need to increase your gym workouts, the prize is not that heavy,” Shreeves acknowledged.

Russo finally got the award, but even after that Shiels made sure that he didn’t let the little one out of the player’s hands. In addition to the goal of the season award, Russo was awarded his team’s player of the year at the event.

The incident sparked a debate on Twitter. For example, the one who hosts the Manchester United podcast Conner Roberts shared the above video of the situation, which had already been viewed 2.2 million times by Wednesday.

Alessia Russo (right) and Ona Batlle prepare for the match in Liverpool.

“Unfortunately, there are still people who treat female athletes differently,” Roberts lamented in his Twitter update.

Shiels defended and apologized for his comments on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“I warned Alessia about the weight of the award because I was shocked by how heavy it felt. I would have done the same for a male player,” Shiels wrote.

“I just didn’t want him to drop it,” she continued.

Roberts in the tweet thread, a couple of users suspected Shiels of also mistakenly calling Russo “Alexa” or “Alexia”. You can’t be completely sure about this from the video, but Roberts also suspected that this happened.

In the season that ended, Russo was tied for first place in his team’s scoring statistics by Leah Galton with. Manchester United’s women’s team finished second behind Chelsea in the English Super League.