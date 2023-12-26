Manchester's Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund scored the first goal of his Premier League career in the match.

Football In the English Premier League, Manchester United rose past Aston Villa in Tuesday's late-night match and beat their guests, who have been in a hard rise recently, at the Old Trafford stadium.

Aston Villa opened the match strongly, and the half-time was 2-0. Returning to the turf, Manchester found a new kick for the struggle when its Argentinian striker Alejandro Garnacho scored three goals, the first of which was disallowed for offside.

The match, which continued in a draw, was finally decided in favor of the host team, when Manchester's Danish striker scored Rasmus Hojlund scored the first goal of his Premier League career.

With their 3–2 win, Manchester United rose to sixth place in the league. The first place was taken from Arsenal by Liverpool, who beat Burnley 2-0 earlier on Tuesday.

After Tuesday's defeat, Aston Villa remained in third place in the league.