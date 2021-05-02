Football Manchester United supporters rushed to Old Trafford pitch: the match against Liverpool could be postponed

Manchester United supporters are protesting the club owner, Glazerin family, against the team at the stadium at Old Trafford. Some supporters also infiltrated the field on Sunday, according to Reuters.

From Sunday at 6.30 pm Finnish time, a Premier League match between United and Liverpool should be played, but The Guardian according to which the start of the match may be postponed or canceled altogether.

According to The Guardian, the departure of the team bus towards the stadium has been postponed. The team is meeting at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester city center.

The match has a big impact on the Premier League championship: if United loses, Manchester City will secure the championship.

According to The Guardian, it is unclear why supporters rushed to the stadium.

Protests against Glazers ’ownership began when United was joining the planned European Super League. Since then, the project was canceled.

Just over a week ago, United supporters broke into the club’s training center.

The Glazers bought Manchester United in 2005 for around € 1 billion.

A large crowd of Manchester United fans gathered outside Old Trafford before Sunday’s match.­

Some of the fans forcibly broke into the stadium.­