Football Manchester United strikes five goals against AS Roma in less than 50 minutes, Solskjær blames junior level

AS Roma led 2-1 after the first half, but then United’s goal rejoicing began.

English team Manchester United hit as many as six goals when it knocked down its semi-final opponent AS Roman in the men’s Europa League at home.

When the Italians responded in Thursday night’s game with just two goals, the final score of the match was recorded as 6-2.

AS Roma led 2-1 after the first half, but then the United show started. It hit As Roman’s net with five goals in 48 minutes.

First Edinson Cavani scored in the 48th minute and the lead six minutes later. Two hits in the match also struck Bruno Fernandes, first the opening goal in the 9th minute and later the 4–2 readings from the penalty kick.

United’s victory was complemented by goals Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood.

United’s coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær took the win calmly, even though he was blowing hits on his bench.

“The work isn’t done yet, but today we were good,” Solskjær commented. He blamed his players for two rescues from the goal in the opening period.

“They were mistakes at the junior and school boy level, they should not happen at this level,” the Norwegian manager commented According to the BBC.

The Europa League finals will be decided next week as the semi-final pairs play their second matches on Thursday.

After the victory, Paul Pogba received congratulations from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.­

In the second semi-final of the evening, the home team, the Spanish Villarreal, took a step towards the finals past the English Arsenal.

Villarreal won the match with goals 2-1. The Spaniards both scored in the first set. Arsenal could have reduced the lead after 73 minutes Nicolas Pepen penalty kick.

The Europa League final will be played in Gdansk, Poland on 26 May.