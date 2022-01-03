Football Manchester United shock loss to Wolverhampton, first in 42 years

João Moutinho settled the match in the last ten minutes.

Manchester United have changed coach in the English Football Premier League, but problems remain.

United lost 0-1 at Old Trafford to Wolverhampton and is the first loss to Wolves in 42 years at home.

Wolverhampton last defeated Manchester United at Old Tafford in February 1980. In the meantime, several generations of players have changed.

João Moutinho settled in the 82st minute and was the only goal left.

United To Phil Jones the return to the fields was bitter. He played his first match in 712 days, the Premier League said on its website. In addition, the paint came from places where Jones could have prevented it.

Manager Ralf Rangnick told Sky Sports that United did not succeed as individuals or as a team.

“In the first half, we had great difficulty keeping them off our finish line. In the second half, we switched to three downstairs and got more control in the game, but we didn’t succeed in scoring, ”Rangnick told Sky Sports.

Manchester United is seventh in the Premier League and Wolverhampton rose to eighth.