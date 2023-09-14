Football | Manchester United shelved their expensive signing who accused the coach of lying

Jadon Sancho, who accused Erik ten Hag of lying, was moved aside from the activities of Manchester United’s first team.

Football Manchester United, playing in the English Premier League, has shelved its star player Jadon Sancho.

The English winger has been sidelined from first-team action for the time being. He trains alone, apart from the others, until the “team disciplinary problem” can be solved.

The suspension of Sancho, 23, is related to the away game at Arsenal on September 3. United head coach Erik ten Hag left Sancho completely out of the group that traveled to the match. Ten Hag justified his decision with Sancho’s weak grips in training.

Sancho attacked his coach on social media.

“Don’t believe everything you read! I don’t let people say things that aren’t true at all. I have performed very well in training,” Sancho began writing on the X instant messaging service (formerly Twitter).

“I believe that there are other things involved in this, which I will not reveal any more now. I’ve been scapegoated for a long time and it’s not fair!”

Sancho later removed his post. However, the message was published for more than a week.

Sancho moved to United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 at the end of a long transfer saga. The transfer amount is estimated at 85–90 million euros.

Sancho, who has also appeared 23 times in the English A national team, has not met expectations at all during his two full seasons at United. He has scored only nine goals in 58 league matches.

In the season that has started, Sancho has entered the Premier League three times as a substitute and played a total of 76 minutes. According to rumors, there has been interest in him from Saudi Arabia.