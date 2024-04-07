Football | Manchester United scored a special goal against Liverpool

Liverpool could not take a win away from Manchester United.

Premier League in the top match, an amazing situation was seen at the beginning of the second half, when Manchester United Bruno Fernandes scored a 1-1 equalizer from the center circle in front of the home crowd.

The shot was ManU's first on goal, and not Liverpool's goalkeeper At Caoimhin Kelleher had nothing to do.

“Oh my God!”, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville beamed from Old Trafford.

The hit was born by a Liverpool defender Jarell Quansahin thanks to the false feed. He gave the ball to Fernandes and Kelleher, who was out of goal, did not have time to return to the defensive positions.

“It was a ferocious finish from Fernandes,” Sky Sports Jamie Carragher said and continued:

“The only way United could have got back into the game would have been if Liverpool played sloppily, and now that happened.”

ManU got an extra boost from Fernandes' hit, and 17 minutes later the 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo rattled the Liverpool net again. The goal was created with a quick turning shot into the back corner.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool had many chances in the second half of the match as well, but the 2-2 equalizer only came from a penalty kick in the last ten minutes of regular time. Mohammed Salah elegantly slotted his 14th goal against Manchester United into the bottom corner.

Despite their efforts, Liverpool did not manage to score another winning goal, and the match ended 2–2. With the result, Arsenal is leading the Premier League.