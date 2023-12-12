Football | Manchester United out of all Euro competitions

The four Champions League groups were played to their conclusion on Tuesday.

Manchester United was eliminated from all Euro tournaments on Tuesday. It suffered a defeat to Bayern Munich on its home field with goals 0–1. United finished last in Group A.

Bayern had secured their group victory, but played practically with their best lineup. Scored the winning goal Kingsley Coman United defender By Jonny Evas after a nap.

Evans was allowed on the field, while the ManU top player, who has played well in recent weeks Harry Maguire was injured.

In the same A group, FC Köbenhavn created a sensation. It advanced to the Champions League playoffs by knocking off Galatasaray in Denmark By Lukas Lerager with a goal of 1–0.

In other respects, Tuesday's matches lacked the biggest stakes. PSV of the B group and Real Sociedad, who won the D group, should be mentioned as sympathetic successors.