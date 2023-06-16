The consortium led by Sheikki Jassim is paying more than six billion dollars for the club.

World Manchester United, one of the most famous football clubs, is one step closer to being transferred to Qatari ownership, the news agency Reuters reports.

Sheikh Jassimin, or Qatari banker Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani the consortium led by Reuters is paying more than six billion dollars, or about 5.5 billion euros, for United, according to Reuters sources.

Although the agreement is still uncertain, Reuters describes the development of the situation as a significant milestone for Sheikh Jassim. One of the sources says that the Qataris would buy the Glazer family, which currently owns United, out of the club.

According to sources, the Glazers are more sympathetic to the Qatari offer than the British billionaire by Jim Ratcliffe to the offer of the owned chemical industry company Ineos.

Reuters could not reach representatives of Manchester United or Sheikh Jassim for comment on the latest information.

European according to the rules of the football association Uefa, the same owner cannot directly or indirectly own two clubs competing in the same competition.

Sheikki Jassim has a connection with the French Paris Saint-Germain, which is owned by the Qatari government through its Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) investment fund.

QSI is a subsidiary of the state-owned Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). Al-Thani is the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB).

Like PSG, the bank has a strong connection with QIA, as the investment fund is its largest owner.

Finn businessman Thomas Zilliacus left a buyout offer from Manchester United in March. He pulled out of the bidding just weeks later.

At the beginning of June, Zilliacus said he was interested in acquiring the Italian FC Internazionale, or Inter.