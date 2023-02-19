Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak.

New Manchester United, who are looking for an owner, continued their intact season in the English Premier League by beating Leicester in style 3–0 at their home ground.

United’s English striker Marcus Rashford continued his streak of almost two months by scoring two goals. A winger who played a broken season Jadon Sancho answered the final tally with his fourth league goal of the season.

Rashford, 25, has blasted United’s Dutch manager Erik ten Hag flourishes under him, as the Englishman has scored a total of 16 goals in his last 17 matches. In the Premier League goal exchange, he is third behind Manchester City with 14 goals Erling Haaland’s and Tottenham Harry Kane after.

United is third in the league, three points away from local rival City and five points away from league leader Arsenal. Arsenal has played one match less than Manchester teams.

Game excerpts in addition, United supporters have been preoccupied with the club’s future in recent days, when the Qatari sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and a British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe left United with their purchase offer. The American Glazer family, which owns United, announced at the end of last year that they would sell the club and are now considering the most suitable buyer candidate.

In the Premier League, the London Local match between Tottenham and West Ham will be played on Sunday.