Cristiano Ronaldo started the match on the bench.

Manchester United’s new Dutch head coach Erik ten Hag had a bad start to his career in the English Premier League, when Brighton punished the red shirts with a score of 2–1 in the opening round.

Home team United’s play was a shambles in the first half, with Brighton taking a two-goal lead against the German by Pascal Gross with goals.

Belgian pier Leandro Trossard released the ex-United striker with his pass in the 30th minute of the game Danny Welbeck’swhich gave Gross an open spot.

United goalkeeper David de Gea had to succumb to a second moments later when Gross scored to make it 2-0 to crown Brighton’s clever counter-attack.

Transfer rumours the Portuguese star in the middle Cristiano Ronaldo started the match from the bench, but ten Hag took the Konkar striker on the field quickly in the second half.

Ronaldo missed much of United’s training season but played in the team’s friendly a week ago.

In the 68th minute, United got a lucky break when the pinball bounced into Brighton’s goal after a corner kick. A hit was scored by Alexis Mac Allister own goal.

Having fallen behind the Premier League’s top contenders, United have not won the league championship in spring 2013 and the coaching legend Alex Ferguson after time. Ten Hag has reaped success in his home country’s big club Ajax, but in Manchester the 52-year-old Dutch pilot is facing a tough spot.

In the second match of the afternoon, Brentford came from a losing position to a 2-2 draw away from Leicester.