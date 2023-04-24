Football | Manchester United from commas to the final of the English Cup – the thriller was decided in the seventh pair

United will face their local opponent Manchester City in the final.

Football The FA Cup culminates in a meeting of local foes, as Manchester United beat Brighton 7-6 on penalties in Sunday night’s semi-final at London’s Wembley.

United will face Manchester City in the cup final at Wembley on June 3. It is the first ever cup final between two big Manchester clubs.

In the match, the actual playing time and extra time were decided without goals.

In the penalty shootout, both teams’ first six shots were successful, but Brighton’s 13th attempt Solly March shot his bet into the sky.

ManU’s Victor Lindelöf did not fail, and thus the historic final match became a reality.