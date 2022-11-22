Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Football | Manchester United confirmed: Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract has been terminated

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in World Europe
Ronaldo will not continue at Manchester United.

Football Manchester United of the Premier League announced on Tuesday evening that the star player Cristiano Ronaldo the contract has been terminated by “mutual agreement”. The demolition takes effect immediately.

“The club thanks him for his strong contribution in two starts at Old Trafford,” Manchester United states on Twitter.

Ronaldo is currently in Qatar preparing for the World Cup with Portugal.

The news is updated.

Recommended

