Manchester United’s dismal early season continued.

Manchester United’s horrendous defensive play tarnished the team’s 20-year-old Danish striker by Rasmus Höjlund have a great evening in the Champions League. United lost at home with 2-3 goals against Turkish side Galatasaray.

Höjlund put the English in the lead in the 17th minute of the game with a header Marcus Rashford to the goal of a small concentration. Wilfried Zaha however, they were allowed to equalize six minutes later.

After a Galatasaray defender slipped in the second period, Höjlund ran through alone and chipped the ball into the goal.

Then United’s utter disarray began. First Kerem Akturkoglu managed to score a 2–2 equalizer after the defense fell asleep in the 71st minute

Just a few minutes later Casemiro picked up his second yellow card and caused a penalty kick for the Turkish goalkeeper Andre Onanan after a false feed. Mauro Icardi shot past the comma. However, Icardi made up for his mistake four minutes later by easily scoring in the 84th minute.

Mauro Icardi first missed a penalty kick but made up for his mistake a few minutes later with a 3-2 winning goal.

United’s start to the season has been pitch black. In the Premier League, it has scratched only nine points from seven games. It has lost both of its matches in the A group of the Champions League.

Either a coach Erik ten Hag the ball starts to swing?

No it was easy for other big clubs too. Bayern Munich had to do a good job against FC Copenhagen to win. Copenhagen took the lead in the match in the 56th minute, but the big German club was able to manage its young stars, Jamal Musialan and Mathys Telin with goals to turn the situation around.

Arsenal lost to Lens in the French league with away goals 1–2. Gabriel Jesus took the Londoners into the lead but Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wah brought points to the home team with their goals.

Real Madrid played Napoli as a guest in the victory goal celebration. Madrid claimed the points with goals 3–2.

Lens beat Arsenal at home.