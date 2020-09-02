Football Manchester United bought the young Ajax star for almost € 40 million

Donny van de Beek will join the Premier League with a five-year contract.

Amsterdam One of the biggest stars in Ajax Donny van de Beekin career continues in the English Premier League.

Manchester United said on Wednesday night after acquiring a 23-year-old midfielder in his ranks with a five-year contract. In addition, the agreement includes an option for one additional year.

“I am ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level. There is no higher level than Manchester United, ”he said.

United did not provide details of the transaction. British Broadcasting Corporation BBC news the club paid Ajax £ 35 million from van de Beek, or just over € 39 million.

The amount could still increase by five million pounds, or about 5.6 million euros, with various additions.

Van de Beek made his debut on the Ajax representative team as early as 2015. He played a major role in the spring of 2019 as Ajax cleared his way to the semifinals of the Champions League.

In May 2017, van de Beek and Ajax faced Manchester United in the Europa League final near Stockholm, which United won 2-0.

Van de Beek entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 70 minutes.

“Donny’s performances at Eredivisi and Euro Fields have been excellent in recent years, and we look forward to working with him,” United Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær said.

“He has all the necessary technical qualities and his personality is what is required of those who succeed at United.”