Football | Manchester United bottom of Premier League – supporters plan protests

Traditional Manchester United is jumbo in the English Premier League after two matches.

Dutch coach Erik ten Hag led Ajax to a new rise and championships in his home country, but on the British football pitches he is already in trouble at the beginning of his new career.

Manchester United’s supporters are planning demonstrations in just over a week, when ManU will face Liverpool at home on Monday, August 22.

The head coach is not the number one target in the fans’ line of fire, as the supporters’ fury is directed at ManU’s American owners, the Glazer family. During the opening match of the season, ManU even had to close its fan shop due to protests.

“It’s time for the Glazers to sell the club,” commented ManU’s former captain Gary Neville.

According to Neville, the club management has put a new head coach in an unfilled position. There is no unified plan in the player divisions either.

A traditional big club, ManU, which has won 20 Premier League championships, is in an exceptional position at the beginning of the season. After two matches, the club is last in the English Premier League with a goal difference of 1–6. The London team Brentford – a little underdog by ManU’s standards – beat the Manchester team 4–0 on Saturday.

“I asked my team to play with confidence and take responsibility for their own performance, but we didn’t do that. It seems that history and last season are still involved in this season as well, and we have to change that quickly”, commented ten Hag after the ruck loss.

Manchester United has longed for ten Hag’s desired change for years, practically since the coaching legend Alex Ferguson retired in the spring of 2013. In nine years, the club has had six head coaches and two temporary coaches, so the door has been ajar. Especially when compared to Ferguson’s almost 30-year head coach run that started in November 1986.

ManU is a league jumbo for the first time in 30 years. The German who piloted ManU to sixth place Ralf Rangnick stated last spring that ManU needs “open heart surgery and a dozen new players”. So far, only an Argentinian has joined the club Lisandro MartinezDutch Tyrell Malacia and the Danish star who moved from Brentford Christian Eriksen.

They have left last season’s team Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mataand the goalkeeper Dean Henderson plays on loan in league promotion Nottingham.

Transfer rumors are rife, especially regarding two names. Barcelona would be willing to sell Frenkie de Jong’s, but he didn’t want to join his former coach. Play his ManU episode with the player With Cristiano Ronaldo has one foot in the door of the Old Trafford stadium, but he doesn’t seem to be able to find a club that can fight for the Champions League title.