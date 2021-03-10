Football Manchester United appoints football manager for first time – Premier League giant follows the lead of many other clubs

Head coach Ole Gunnar Solkjaer will continue to have the main responsibility for recruitment.

English For years, Premier League giant Manchester United has followed many other major clubs in the league and appointed a football manager for the first time.

Traditionally, the chairman and head coach, or manager, have been at the top of the hierarchy of British clubs. In contrast, in continental Europe, club management has often included a football director, who is often responsible for recruitment and off-field activities.

Manchester United’s first football manager is John Murtough, who was promoted after previously as football development director with the company.

“The appointment is based on the work John has done in recent years, when he has worked closely Be Gunnar Solskjaer and other personnel to create structures, process and culture to achieve long-term success in the field. The work has included reforming the club’s Academy and recruitment process ”, Manchester United said in a statement.

At the same time, United named his former player Darren Fletcherin as the technical director, who is responsible for the development of the players and the team and acts as a link between the Academy and the representative team.

According to The Guardian the recruitment of the club is still largely the responsibility of Solskjaer and the club’s recruitment department, both of which have a veto. Murtough will intervene in player transfers in the event that Solskjaer and the Recruitment Department disagree. Solskjaer and Murtough are each the vice president of the club To Ed Woodward.

Sources: Manchester United, The Guardian.