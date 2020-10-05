Upgrade
Football Manchester United acquires winger Alex Telles from Porto – “He is a winner and brings determination and more competition to the team”

October 5, 2020
in World
0

In addition to the acquisition of Telles, United also targeted Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavan on the eve of the transfer.

Over the weekend Manchester United, who suffered a humiliating 1-6 loss in the Premier League, strengthened their defense. United acquired the Brazilian left flank Alex Tellesin Portuguese club from Porto, according to media reports, for EUR 15 million.

Telles signed a four-year deal with the option of one more year, just a day after United suffered a crushing loss to Tottenham.

27-year-old Telles replaces Luke Shaw’n as the left pack when United’s head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær blocked the gaps in his defense.

“Joining a club like Manchester United is a huge honor. As a forward I have done a lot of work during my career, and now when I come here, I can promise to give it my all menestyäkseni here, “Telles told United’s website.

“I won numerous trophies with FC Porto and I want to continue winning at United. The head coach has a clear plan for the team. I can’t wait to get to wear the famous red shirt. ”

According to Solskjær, the club has been watching Telles for a few years now.

“He is a winner and brings determination and more competition to the team. As a player and a person, Alex has the qualities we want at United. ”

Telles has won championships in Portugal and Turkey. Telles is the second major acquisition for the United team since last season. Previously, United acquired a midfielder for the team Donny van de Beekin Ajaxista.

Towards the end of the transfer period, United also targeted Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavania with free transfer.

Source: AFP.

.

Tags:
