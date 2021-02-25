Football Manchester City’s winning streak is already approaching twenty matches: Borussia Mönchengladbach was an apprentice in the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Injured by Real Madrid, Real Madrid rose from Atalanta to the away victory.

English Premier League top team Manchester City staged a show on Wednesday at the opening of the quarter-finals of the Football Champions League as it took away the suspicions of German opponent Borussia Mönchengladbach in Budapest.

City leaped by leaps and bounds towards the semi-finals after drumming a 2-0 victory over Mönchengladbach. The win for Manchester City was a record 19th in a row in all races. In the Champions League, City have missed an opponent in their last six matches.

City’s goals struck in the 29th minute Bernardo Silva and 65 minutes Gabriel Jesus. Both hits were done with excellent groundwork by a Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo.

Sad Mönchengladbach, who often relies on his speed, had a rotten day on the drenched grass. City did not need a midfield Belgian wizard recovering from injury in his own game construction Kevin De Bruynea.

Mönchengladbach’s game in the Bundesliga has been badly tangled after it was reported in Germany that the team’s head coach Marco Rose will next move to coach Borussia Dortmund.

With a away win, City took a solid lead from Mönchengladbach in Manchester for their Champions League home game.

“We tried to play simple football and avoid mistakes,” City opening goal scorer Silva said in a Champions League field interview.

Wednesday in the second quarter-final in Bergamo, Italy, home team Atalanta and 13-time European Cup champion Real Madrid were caught in a goal-free draw, but Real, who played cautiously, saved 1-0 away Ferland Mendy With 86 minutes played, the visitors broke through on the right after some poor defending.

Real was plagued by the absences of several of its star players due to injuries. Absent were, among other things Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo.

Atalantan Remo Freulerin The exit in the 17th minute changed the balance. Just about 70 minutes later, Freuler knocked down Mendyn’s goal, and Real got into the man’s power.

Atalanta’s supporters were behaving recklessly before the Real match. More than 4,000 Atalanta fans gathered outside the Bergamo stadium in northern Italy, despite official coronavirus restrictions.

The second quarterfinals will be played in mid-March.