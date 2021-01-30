Football Manchester City’s winning streak in the Premier League stretched to 12 games

Gabriel Jesus finished the game for a long time.

Football There is currently no stop for Manchester City, which is topping the English Premier League. The series of consecutive victories of the Manchester giant stretched to 12 on Saturday, when the Cup and League Cup matches are included in addition to the Premier League.

Saturday didn’t offer the most spectacular City, but the team routinely grabbed a 1-0 home win in the series jumbo from Sheffield United. The only goal of the fight was scored in the ninth minute Gabriel Jesus.

The paint was created at close range Ferran Torresin at the end of intense pre-work and loose defense of the guests. Jesus had last scored a league goal in November.

According to Premier League statistics, City’s ball control percentage was as high as 74.9. The team kept their goals intact for the fifth consecutive time in the league.

“This is a difficult season for everyone. We can’t lose points in our home, and we didn’t, ”Jesus summed up the City website.

City head coach Pep Guardiola praised profusely apt after the game. There was also enough praise for the opponent.

“Sheffield United is the league’s jumbo, and it makes sense that the Premier League is the most difficult series in the world,” Guardiola said.

Newcastle applied for a 2-0 away win over Everton. Callum Wilson finished both guests ’goals.

Wilson was first to reach a ball launched long through the center from Wilson’s defense 73 minutes into the game. In overtime, Wilson was played in the open, and he made no mistake in his finish. Wilson raised his season goal balance in the Premier League to ten.

The win was important to Newcastle, who played a weak season. The team had played all competitions including its previous 11 matches without a win.

Newcastle is in 16th place and the difference to Fulham below the fall line is eight points. Fulham played a 2-2 away result against West Bromwich on Saturday. West Bromwich is two points behind Fulham and in last place.

Bobby Decordova-Reid took Fulham to the lead at the opening half. Kyle Bartley leveled at the beginning of the second half, and Matheus Pereira took the lead after 66 minutes.

Ivan Cavaleiron a tie in the 77th minute ensured Fulham remained in the standings above West Bromwich.

Eberechi Eze scored a Crystal Palace 1-0 home win from Wolverhampton, who have played eight consecutive league battles without winning.

The Arsenal-Manchester United and Southampton-Aston Villa matches will be played in the Premier League later on Saturday.