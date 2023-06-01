Football | Manchester City’s treble could lead to a situation starring the feuding Callagher brothers

On Saturday, Manchester City will aim for the second part of the treble, the FA Cup victory.

Definitely Maybe (Definitely maybe) is the name of an album by the Manchester band Oasis, released in 1994. How does it relate to Saturday’s FA Cup final, where Manchester City and United meet? No way.

That’s why we have to jump forward a week. On Saturday, June 9, the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan will be played. Here, too, a strong donkey bridge is needed.

The name of the album, “Definitely maybe”, fits this well, because the singer of Oasis Liam Gallagher has announced on Twitter that he is ready for an Oasis comeback if Manchester City win the Champions League.

The band broke up in 2009, when Liam and the band’s other power figure, his brother Noel Gallagher got into a violent argument and they haven’t been in contact much anyway.

The brothers are ardent supporters of Manchester City, and at City’s home matches they play Oasis songs.

Noel Gallagher has not responded to his brother’s latest tweets, but in an interview with a French radio channel, he was already asked last March about Liam Gallagher’s previous tweets, in which he was already longing for a comeback.

“He has my number. He has my manager’s number. Call us,” Gallagher urged in the interview, which, among other things, Loudersound.com has cited.

To this Liam Gallager answered – how else but on Twitter.

“I don’t have his number. He’s just shit. If I had it [numero], I would have called a long time ago and asked how you were doing. I’m kind and generous,” Liam Gallagher replied with apparent sarcasm.

So must be included Erling Braut Haaland, Manchester City’s goal stick. Haaland has posed in front of the dressing room with Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher has wanted Haaland on stage with him.

In an interview with Viaplay, Haaland was asked, quite humorously of course, but still asked if he is the person who brings Oasis together.

“Yeah, maybe they need a Norwegian guy, a peacemaker, to make the return successful.”

Haaland also speculated that he could be Oasis’ third frontman.

Now the question is what role does manchester united play in this? If United win Saturday’s final, will that add extra pressure? And if so, to whom?

Manchester City already won the Premier League. The missing pieces of the treble are lifting the FA Cup and Champions League trophies. It is FA Cup opponents United who are the only ones to have previously achieved this treble, in the spring of 1999.

Of the two, the Champions League is more important to City, because the team has never won it before, but it would be a pretty poor situation to go to the final in Istanbul with a loss on their neck.

What with the former Manchester United player With Wayne Rooney have something to say about the FA Cup Final?

“I have a feeling that the match will go to overtime and a penalty shootout. For some reason I also have the impression that United will win. I really hope so,” Rooney stated of The Times in his column.

And which team did Noel Gallagher want City to face in the Champions League final with the quarter-finals still to go?

“Inter because they’re not very good,” Gallagher replied Football-Italian by.

At least the wish for an opponent came true. Inter’s level will be seen in a week.

The final match of the English Cup on Saturday at 5 pm. Viaplay and V Sport will show the match.