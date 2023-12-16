Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace haunted City again.

Crystal Palace usurped a 2-2 draw as a guest of the giant club Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League.

The final result was sealed in the fifth minute of added time, when Michael Olise sunk the tougher into the home team's goal. Palace came from two goals behind to equalize. The previous narrowing hit had been hit by an attacker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Losing a two-goal lead is even rarer for Manchester City. Before facing Palace, City had won 82 games in a row when leading by at least two goals.

Although City is one of the Premier League's super clubs and Palace is a regular guest of the middle class, the result can even be considered almost expected. Few clubs have been so closely stung Pep Guardiola's in the flesh, as City has sailed from one championship to another in recent years.

Hero coach Roy Hodgson's under him, Palace claimed a 3-2 away win already in 2018 and a 2-2 draw two years later. In the 2021–22 season Patrick Vieira under Palace beat City away 2–0 and played a goalless draw at home.

Few clubs, especially from the middle or tail end of the Premier League, have been able to cause as much trouble to Guardiola and City. Last season, City won both matches.

This time, City managed to get away with two goals, thank you Jack Grealish and by Rico Lewisbut even that wasn't enough.

Saturday in other matches, Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2–0 and Newcastle returned to winning ways by crushing Fulham 3–0.

The struggle between Bournemouth and Luton was suspended in the second period at 1-1. Captain of Luton Tom Lockyer fell to the ground in the middle of the game.

