Football Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne shot a hat trick in 24 minutes and the show isn’t over yet

City took a 5-1 win over Wolverhampton and continue towards the championship.

Football In the English Premier League Kevin De Bruyne gave Manchester City fans quite a show when the Belgian scored four goals against Wolverhampton. City eventually took a 5-1 win and strengthened their position at the top of the Premier League.

De Bruyne recorded three goals in the first half and one in the second. It was only 24 minutes from the start. It took 17 minutes between the first and third goals.

The team was responsible for the last goal Raheem Sterling 84 minutes.

“He has the ability to create special things. He has to score goals, and this season has been the most productive for him while we’ve been together, ”City coach Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne.

Wolves’s only goal scored Leander Dendonckerwho scored 1 – 1 in the 11th minute.

City is now three points ahead of Liverpool, second in the series. There are two matches left in the series.