City will face German Mönchengladbach next Tuesday.

Manchester City and Mönchengladbach will play their Football Champions League match next Tuesday in Manchester instead of Manchester in Hungary, says the European Football Association Uefa.

The transfer is linked to German interest rate rules, which make Mönchengladbach unable to travel to Britain.

City, the leader of the English Premier League, won the teams’ first encounter in February, also in Budapest in February.

The Champions League will also be played in Budapest today, as Liverpool will host German Leipzig in the second match of the series. Liverpool, who have stumbled in the Premier League, will make it to the 2-0 lead.

Today also played by the French PSG and the Spanish Barcelona. PSG won the teams’ first match in February as many as 4-1.

The opening round of the playoffs is going on in the Champions League. Its winners advance to the semi-finals.