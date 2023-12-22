Manchester City knocked out their brass opponent in the final.

English giant Manchester City won the World Cup final of men's club teams with a 4–0 victory over Brazilian Fluminense.

City took the lead in the opening minute of the match played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The hit was born when Nathan Ake cannoned the ball into the far post and Julian Alvarez finished alongside. City took the lead in the 27th minute with a two-hit runaway Nino's with own goal.

In the second half Phil Foden completed City's third and Alvarez's fourth.

The World Cup tournament for club teams has long been dominated by European teams. European teams have been number one in the tournament 11 times in a row. The most recent winning club from outside Europe is the Brazilian Corinthians, who were number one in 2012.

European clubs have won the tournament 16 times and South American clubs four times. No first places have been awarded to other continents. City won the Club World Cup title for the first time.

Manchester City's players celebrate their fourth hit in Fluminense's net.

Emotions heated up in the final: Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Fluminense's Felipe Melo clashed.

In this year's in the tournament, the Egyptian al-Ahly finished third, defeating the Japanese Urawa Reds 4–2 in the bronze medal game.