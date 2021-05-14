Laporte has been to the French national team on several occasions on a push, but has now changed the country he represents.

Manchester City Central Defender Aymeric Laporte has received permission from the International Football Association Fifa to represent the Spanish men’s national team.

Toppari Laporte, 26, played Athletic Bilbao for eight years before his City wash and gained Spanish citizenship earlier this week.

Born in France, Laporte is a top defender, but has had difficulty breaking into the French national team. Laporte has been invited to the French crew three times, but has not been able to enter the field.

With the head coach of France Didier Deschampsilla there is a choice of top paddlers. Among other things Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet and Kurt Zouma fighting for playing time on the national team.

For the Spanish national team, Laporte is likely to bring an important addition to the summer European Championships, as the central defense has been considered a problem area for the national team.