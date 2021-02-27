Football Manchester City stretched their winning streak to 20 matches

In the Premier League, City’s winning streak grew to 14 games.

Manchester City continued their great run by knocking down football in the English Premier League West Ham 2-1. The win was the 20th consecutive one for City, including all races. In the Premier League, City’s winning streak grew to 14 games.

Ruben Dias City hit a home team 1-0 lead-half hours. Michail Antonio brought the goal close to West Ham’s levels at the end of the opening half. 68 minutes into the match John Stones triggered decision numbers.

City, which is at the top of the series, led Manchester United and Leicester by 13 points.