Football | Manchester City star Mahrez succeeded in a very rare trick

City advanced to the FA Cup final after beating Sheffield United 3–0.

English Manchester City, one of the football giants, continues to seek the triple championship. City, who took the semi-final spot in the Champions League last week and harassed Arsenal, the top team in the Premier League, advanced to the finals of the English FA Cup when they beat Sheffield United 3-0 at Wembley, London’s football sanctuary, on Saturday.

Sheffield United, who are second in the Championship Series in England’s second tier and are seeking promotion to the Premier League, stayed by City’s side until the end of the opening half, until Riyad Mahrez finished the favorites to the lead from the penalty spot. The Algerian winger continued his impressive night in the second half by hitting two more goals.

Mahrez became the first cup semi-final hat-trick since Manchester United by Alex Dawson and 1958. City, on the other hand, is the first cup finalist since Everton in the 1965–66 season, who have cleared their way to the final without conceding a goal.

City will face the winner of Sunday’s Brighton-Manchester United semi-final at Wembley on June 3.