The away team made Brighton difficult for City, who held their ground until the end and took their fourth consecutive win.

English In the Premier League, two-season champion Manchester City is still firmly in the championship battle. On Wednesday, City rose four points from Manchester United leader Premier League as City won Phil Fodenin paint Brighton & Hove Albion.

Foden’s accurate finish just before the break was enough for City for the fourth consecutive home win, even though the win was anything but easy for City.

Foden, 20, overtook two Brighton defenders and fired the ball into the front corner from the penalty area boundary. The goal was the eighth goal of the England national team player’s season. He is the City’s top scorer in all competitions this season.

City had opportunities to increase their lead in the second period, but the Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and the away team saved the away team, which made the end of the match difficult for the home team.

In overtime, City had a chance to escape the pressure, but the Exchanger Raheem Sterling shot a penalty kick over the goal.

However, the city management held until the end and rose to third in the league by 32 points. It is now four points behind United and one point behind Liverpool, who have played one more match.

City is now undefeated in its last fourteen matches in all races and has a series of seven consecutive wins in all races.

Sources: AFP, Reuters.