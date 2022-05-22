Aston Villa hit City tight, but Manchester’s million-strong team put up a soaring championship.

22.5. 19:59 | Updated 22.5. 20:58

Manchester City rose from the brink to become the Premier League champion in the period 2021–22.

City still had a 0-2 loss against Aston Villa in the 75th minute, but managed to reverse the game in just five minutes.

Ilkay Gündoganin two goals and Rodrin one hit brought the Manchester club a 3-2 win and a championship.

As the final move was made, the fans of City rushed to the field. The stewards had no chance of blocking the crowd crashing into the grass.

City dominated the match to their liking, but Villa hit a shocking two goals in virtually their only places. Information Matty Cashin and Philippe Coutinhon the goal was fiercely received at Liverpool Home Stadium.

Liverpool also rose to victory in their own match as they defeated the Wolves 3-1. However, three points was not enough when City collected the same pot.

Finnish colors were also present in the championship match, as the goalkeeper of Little Puppies sat on the bench of Aston Villa Viljami Sinisalo20. He was Villa’s substitute in the Premier League game for the second time in his career.

Tottenham kept his head cold in the final round, and did not bump into the serial jump against Norwich. With a 5-0 win, the Spurs crew will be seen next season in the Champions League.

The achievement is great for the club compared to having to fire their head coach Nuno Espirito Santo in November. Substitute Antonio Conte saved a good investment in North London.

Tottenham’s bloody enemy Arsenal defeated Everton 5-1 in their own final game, but was fifth and out of the Champions League.

Manchester United’s flop season culminated in a 0-1 loss to Crystal Palace, but the big club still retained its place in the Europa League. This was confirmed when West Ham stumbled as guests to Brighton.

Leeds managed to maintain their series place by beating Brentford 2-1. Traditional Leeds rose past Burnley in the final round, losing 1-2 to Newcastle.

Burnley made an awful decision in the spring to fire the coach Sean Dychelleand that decision did not bear fruit in the end.

Fulham and Bournemouth are sure to rise to the Premier League next season. The third climber will be settled next Sunday as Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest meet each other in the final qualifiers at Wembley.

Premier League two men were crowned the winners of the paint exchange: Liverpool Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Heung-Min Son. Both hit 23 hits during the season. Salah scored one goal and Son two in the final round.

Norwich Teemu Pukki did not hit in the last match of the season. Thus, 11 goals will be recorded in his balance this season – the same amount as the Finn’s previous Premier League visit.

Repair 22.5. at 20.11: The victory in the paint exchange will not go to Salah, but will be split.