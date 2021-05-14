Football Manchester City let goalkeeper Carson make history: the first Premier League game in ten years

Scott Carson last played in the Premier League in 2011 and re-entered the league game in May 2021.

English With Manchester City head coach winning the Premier League championship Pep Guardiola could afford nobility on Friday. In the third to final game of the season, Guardiola put him in the opening lineup as a goalkeeper Scott Carsonin, who had last played in the Premier League in May 2011.

According to statistics company Opta, Carson became history in this way, as 3645 days from the previous Premier League match is the longest interval for the goalkeeper between the Premier League matches.

Before the match, Guardiola said 35-year-old goalkeeper Carson is an important part of the team.

“Everyone likes him a lot, and we wanted him to be a part of our success,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

The match was at the same time for Carson the first official match in Manchester City to which he moved on for the 2019-2020 season. In the 2010-2011 season, Carson played in the Premier League at West Bromwich Albion, after which he played in the English Championship and the Turkish League before moving to City.