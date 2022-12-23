Saturday, December 24, 2022
Football | Manchester City knocked Liverpool out of the English league with a 3–2 win

December 23, 2022
City has knocked Liverpool out of the relegation zone with their 3-2 win in the English League Cup 4th round match played late on Thursday.

London

Manchester City has knocked Liverpool out of the relegation zone with their 3-2 win in the English League Cup 4th round match played late on Thursday.

The clash between English football’s heavyweight champions was an even thriller, with City twice taking the lead, but Liverpool managing to equalize quickly after both goals.

“After the World Cup and a long break, both teams were incredible and played at a high level and with great intensity,” commented City’s head coach Pep Guardiola for Sky Sports.

Guardiola’s team had six national team players in tonight’s match.

“Liverpool are difficult. When they play well, they destroy their opponents,” he added.

Third However, Liverpool missed the equalizing goal. The match was finally decided in City’s favor in the second half by a Dutch defender Nathan Aken a goal he scored just before an hour of game time was up.

“The goals we conceded were unnecessary. We played a good game but not good enough to beat City today,” commented the Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp.

Manchester City will face Southampton next from among the top eight teams. City is already aiming for its seventh league cup win in ten years.

