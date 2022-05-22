Football Manchester City fans hit the opponent’s goalkeeper – The video shows how Robin Olsen gets multiple shots

Aston Villa’s Swedish goalkeeper had to run to shelter after the game.

Manchester City supporters took the grass at the Etihad stadium as the team won the Premier League championship at home in Sunday’s final round.

The stewards of the match had no chance of blocking the fans who rushed into the field and soon the chaos was over.

Aston Villa’s Swedish goalkeeper was beaten by City supporters Robin Olsen. The club talked about it on their website and regretted what had happened.

“The club has launched an immediate investigation into the matter. When the culprit is identified, he will be banned from the stadium, ”the press release said.

Fans already tried to smoke Olsen during the match.

British newspaper Guardian according to Olsen got a blow to his back from the fans. Villa’s head coach told us about the beating Steven Gerrard.

“Our goalkeeper was attacked,” he announced after the game.

Sky Sports posted a video on Twitter revealing Olsen has received several blows from passing fans. The policemen hurried him into the locker room for protection.

“Idiots run to the field and attack players. What the hell are you doing? ” Sky Sports expert Gary Neville downloaded live.

“It’s a shame. One of the players or coaches is still seriously injured. If you’re crazy enough to hit them, you’re crazy enough to stab someone soon, ” Roy Keane in turn said.

City supporters also broke the goal frame of Etihad Stadium as they celebrated the championship. Some of the fans climbed on top of the paint and the frame couldn’t support their weight.