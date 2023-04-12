Football | Manchester City crushed Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Manchester City and Inter Milan clung tightly to the semi-final places in the soccer Champions League.

Manchester City crushed Bayern Munich in the opening round of the Champions League quarter-finals at home with goals 3-0.

The opening goal of Tuesday night’s game was a real beauty. There were 26 minutes on the game clock when the Spaniard Rodri flicked the ball from far into the top left corner. Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer was powerless before the long shot.

In the second period, in the 69th minute Bernardo Silva kicked City to a two-goal run away Erling Haaland’s of tasty concentration. In the 76th minute, goaltender Haaland himself placed the ball in the back corner and completed the final score of 3–0.

Erling Haaland nailed the 3-0 goal into Bayern’s net.

Newly Julian Nagelsmann Replaced as Bayern’s head coach Thomas Tuchel failed this time to defeat his admirer Pep Guardiola’s team.

In the spring of 2021, Chelsea coached by Tuchel, on the other hand, managed to destroy Guardiola’s City’s dream in the Champions League final.

Under Tuchel, who was fired from Chelsea earlier this season, Bayern have won both of their matches in the Bundesliga, but in the quarter-finals of the German Cup, Bayern unexpectedly stumbled against Freiburg.

Manchester City is still feverishly chasing its first Champions League victory and on Tuesday clung firmly to the semi-final spot.

Tuesday in the second Champions League match, Inter claimed a 2–0 away win over Portugal as the guest of Benfica.

Nicolo Barella led the Milanese to a 1–0 lead in the 51st minute of the game, and Romelu Lukaku scored the visitors’ second penalty kick in the 82nd minute.

The last time Inter reached the semi-finals of the Champions League was in 2010, when they also won the entire competition.

Nicolo Barella scored Inter’s 1–0 goal.

The decisive second legs of the match pairs will be played next week, Wednesday, April 19.

Two other quarter-final pairings are Milan–Napoli and Real Madrid–Chelsea. Their opening parts will be played tomorrow, Wednesday.