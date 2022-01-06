Football Manchester City coronation chaos: head coach Pep Guardiola and several players set a positive sample

Guardiola gave a positive corona test on Tuesday and is not involved when City will face Swindon in the England Cup on Friday.

Football Manchester City, the leader of the English Premier League, said on Thursday on their websitethat seven players from the national team and as many as 14 background members of the team have been crowned.

City Assistant Coach Rodolfo Borrell is the lead in the Swindon away game. Despite numerous corona absences, the match is at least about this information to be played. The city’s next Premier League match is scheduled for January 15, when the team will host Chelsea in the top match.