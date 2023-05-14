Football | Manchester City continued their championship march

Evertonistga was no match for City.

Manchester City the journey towards its fifth championship in six seasons in the English Premier League continued in a sure way, when Everton fell 3–0 in the away match on Sunday.

City extended their gap to second-placed Arsenal to four points ahead of Arsenal’s match against Brighton on Sunday. Arsenal have two games left after their Brighton game, City have three more league games to play.

Home team Everton kept a clean sheet until the 37th minute, when İlkay Gündoğan hit the guests with a handsome goal. A couple of minutes later, the Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland headed in Gündoğan’s cross for his 52nd goal of the season, and Gündoğan dashed Everton’s dreams of a surprise once and for all with his goal in the 51st minute.

“Good win. We were patient and controlled the flow of the game well and scored goals at the right moments”, City coach Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports the BBC by.

“Now we know that two wins from the last three games is enough [mestaruuteen].”

Everton continues to be in danger of relegation. It is one point ahead of Leeds, who are in the third-last place in the league, i.e. the first relegation zone. Leicester, who face Liverpool on Monday, have two points less than Everton.