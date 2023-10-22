Football | Manchester City condemned the outrageous chants that insulted the dead football legend

Bobby Charlton was jeered in the stands at the Etihad Stadium on the day he died.

Football Manchester City, the leader of the English Premier League, condemns the outrageous mockery of the legend of English football by its supporters Sir Bobby Charlton towards.

A group of City supporters showed their lack of sense of style during Saturday’s home match in the Etihad stadium with their insulting “Bobby’s in a box” song.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and a newspaper Manchester Evening News (MEN) say that the club is very disappointed with the behavior of the people who sang abuse.

“The club strongly condemns these chants and apologizes to Sir Bobby’s family and friends and to Manchester United,” Manchester City said in a statement.

City says that he is trying to identify the singers with the help of video footage. The club is asking its supporters for help in identifying the singers so that they can be banned.

The club’s inner circle described the perpetrators to MEN as “idiots who do not represent our club or our fans”.

Bobby Charlton died on Saturday at the age of 86. The legend, who played almost his entire career at Manchester United, was about to win the World Cup gold for England at the home games in 1966.