Manchester City will be the clear favorite to win the men’s Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday night. In the final, City will face Inter Milan, who have shown their danger this season.

“They are in the Champions League final for a reason. They have amazing players, we can all see that,” City Center Back and Defensive Midfielder John Stones praised Inter to news agency AFP.

City is chasing a triple championship, as it has already won the English Premier League and the English Cup this season.

Among the English clubs, only Manchester United, City’s local rival, has been able to achieve a similar triple championship in the 1998–1999 season.

Profit on Saturday night would fulfill City’s long-standing dream, as they have never won the Champions League or its predecessor, the European Cup.

The dream of winning the Champions League has smouldered especially since City became the owner in 2008 of the Abu Dhabi United Group, which is managed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

Under stubborn ownership, City have won the English Premier League seven times in the last 12 seasons. In the Champions League, City reached the 2021 final, but lost to Chelsea.

“I’ve been here for eight years and it’s been an incredible period. But this is something we haven’t won yet and we want to win,” City’s midfield star Kevin De Bruyne said.

There are dark clouds over City’s success, as the Premier League accused the Manchester giants in February of breaching the league’s financial rules between 2009 and 2018. It is not yet known whether City will possibly receive any penalties.

City has played convincingly in this season’s Champions League. It progressed as the group winner and has beaten Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the playoffs.

Inter was second in their group and has beaten Porto, Benfica and their local opponent AC Milan in the playoffs. Inter has shown its danger in tournament-style competitions, having won the two most recent Italian Cups. The team finished third in the Italian Serie A last season.

“We are mentally and physically in good shape, and we have to show it tomorrow,” the Inter defender Matteo Darmian told the European Football Association on Friday For UEFA.

Inter has won the Champions League and its predecessor the European Cup a total of three times. The most recent of the first places is from 2010.

The health status of both teams is good before the final. City’s Kyle Walker has suffered from back problems and Inter Henrikh Mkhitaryan from a thigh injury, but both have assured that they are fit to play.