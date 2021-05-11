City last won the championship in 2019.

Manchester The City Championship in the English Premier League in football was confirmed when local competitor United lost 1-2 at home to Leicester.

City last won the championship in 2019. Before the match, Unuted had an almost hopeless ten-point chase to City.

Luke Thomas took Leicester’s lead in the 10th minute, but Mason Greenwood leveling five minutes later raised ManU’s hopes. In the second episode Çağlar Söyüncü made Leicester the winning goal.

