Thursday, August 17, 2023
Football | Manchester City beat Sevilla in the Super Cup

August 17, 2023
in World Europe
Sevilla fell to a single missed penalty.

Dominant Champions League giants Manchester City added more trophies to their trophy cabinet late on Wednesday as reigning Europa League champions Sevilla went down in a Super Cup soccer match in Piraeus last night, albeit only after a penalty shootout.

Both goals in the regular time of the match were scored on the pitch. First, Sevilla’s Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri used his knob in the 25th minute to give the Spanish team the lead. In the 63rd minute of the second half, City’s 21-year-old Cole Palmer put the ball in the net with his head on.

Since no more goals were seen in the follow-up match either, the match was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

A penalty shootout the only unlucky warrior was the Serbian defender of the Spanish team Nemanja Gudeljwhose missed 11-meter shot allowed Sevilla to go home without a pitcher.

City missed the match due to injuries and illnesses, among other things Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

For the Sevilla goalkeeper To Yassine Bounou the game was likely to be his last in a Sevilla shirt as he is expected to join al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Picture: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP

