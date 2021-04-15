Football Manchester City and Real Madrid are celebrating the semi-finals

The contract for Dortmund and Liverpool ended in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester City’s dream of four trophies this season comes alive as the team progressed to the men’s soccer Champions League semi-finals. City leads the English Premier League and has advanced to the semifinals of the English Cup and the final of the League Cup.

On Wednesday, City won the second half of the quarterfinals with Borussia in the Dortmund away 2-1. The opening part of the match pair had ended with City’s 2–1 victory, so the continuation came with 4-2 overall goals.

Real Madrid also advanced to the semifinals when it dropped Liverpool from the sequel. The Madrid giant had won the opening game 3-1, and on Wednesday the teams played an undefeated draw in Liverpool.

In the semi-finals, City will face PsG and Real Madrid Chelsea. PsG advanced to the top four by dropping Bayern Munich and Chelsea Porto on Tuesday.

Dortmund was caught in the playoffs at the opening half when he was only 17 years old Jude Bellingham took the lead 15 minutes into the game, making the score 0 – 1 after some elegant movement down the middle.

City pushed on, created seats, and eventually received the award it deserved. Riyad Mahrez after a penalty 55 minutes into the game, the home team was awarded a penalty. A penalty kick was awarded Emre Canin hand error.

Continuation followed by 75 minutes Phil Foden then had a third chance at scoring, but a last ditch challenge made sure that he didnt.

Liverpool came home match fast, and Mohamed Salahilla was a great finish right from the start. Thibaut Courtois however, rejected.

Once upon a time, the ball hit the Liverpool goal post in the opening half when Karim Benzeman from the feed attempt the ball moved Ozan Kabakista direction and had to go to their own network.

Liverpool had the keys to score in the opening half, but in the second half, its lettering ended up being rather weak. Real Madrid played mature and wise and finally made sure to move on.

Head coach Jürgen Kloppin the crew season is becoming a pancake as the team is far from the top in the Premier League.

The match was preceded by a nasty incident when a Real Madrid player bus on its way to the stadium was thrown with various objects. According to British media, the window of the bus broke, and Liverpool apologized for the actions of its supporters.

The opening rounds of the semi-finals will be played on 27-28. April and the other matches of the match pairs 4-5. May.