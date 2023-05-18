Football | Manchester City advanced to the Champions League final with a crushing victory

City beat Real Madrid 4–0 on Wednesday.

Manchester City beat Real Madrid at home in the second semi-final of the Champions League on Wednesday with goals 4–0. City defeated the reigning champion with a dull aggregate of goals 5–1.

City settled Wednesday’s match with their already crushing opening half. Bernardo Silva scored two goals.

In the second half Kevin De Bruyne the free kick bounced From Éder Militão Madrid’s own goal. Julian Alvarez completed the final numbers in overtime.

City will face Inter Milan in the Champions League final. Inter has won the major tournament for the last time in 2010. City is chasing its first championship.

The final will be played in Istanbul on June 10.