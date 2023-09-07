Mason Greenwood will be reinstated in Football Manager, developer Sports Interactive has confirmed.

The move comes after the Manchester United player’s recent loan to Spanish side Getafe, where he will play this season.

Greenwood was removed from Football Manager, EA Sports’ FIFA and Konami’s eFootball after his arrest by police in January 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault. He was subsequently charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Criminal charges against the player were dropped in February this year after the withdrawal of key witnesses, at which point Manchester United began their own investigation into the player. Greenwood’s future of him at the club remained unclear until last month—when it ultimately decided Greenwood would leave, after widespread criticism.

“Players or officials serving indefinite suspensions from football, for any reason, are removed from Football Manager at the first opportunity,” a Sports Interactive spokesperson told The Atlantic.

“When suspensions or playing restrictions are lifted, the player or official will be reinstated in-game at the next scheduled update.”

Eurogamer has contacted EA and Konami for detail on whether they will now follow suit.