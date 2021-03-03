Well, I hope you like sports. This month’s Xbox Game Pass additions are headlined by Football Manager 2021 on PC and console, which will join Microsoft’s subscription library tomorrow, on 4th March.

NBA 2K21 for console and on Android via xCloud also becomes available tomorrow, while Madden NFL 21 is available now via EA Play (which is included on console if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber).

EA Play also gets Star Wars Squadrons at some point this month – that’s Motive Studios’ spaceship dogfighting game which launched in October last year. Emma wrote that it was a “scrappy, compelling starfighter that excels in VR” in Eurogamer’s Star Wars Squadrons review.

Looking to April, there’s one final dollop of sports on the horizon – the addition of NHL 21 on console for EA Play at some point next month.

As some games arrive on Xbox Game Pass, other titles shuffle off. On 15th March the catalog loses Alvastia Chronicles, Astrologaster, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Kona and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Is Xbox Game Pass too good to be true? After this month’s additions you may think so, though our Chris Tapsell took a detailed look at the future of subscription-based gaming and its success so far in his wonderful long-read on the subject.