We await official communications from Sega and Sports Interactive on Football Manager 2025but in the meantime a reliable one leaker may have already revealed the release date of the new football management simulation, which appears to have been set for November 26, 2024.
As we’ve seen, the game has suffered a slight delay just recently, with the initial release that was scheduled for early November and has evidently been moved towards the end of the month, in addition to having suffered a certain reduction in content with the removing a modein particular that relating to National Management.
As explained by director Miles Jacobson in a recent post on the official blog, the game’s transition to the new Unity engine brought some difficulties in development and a certain slowdown in work, which however resulted in a very limited delay but also in this small reduction in features.
The new evolution of football management
While we wait for the official announcement on the release date, well-known leaker Billbill-kun has reported on the Dealabs website what the expected launch date should be.
It would therefore be a question of the November 26thwith the announcement expected to arrive on September 24, when we will probably see a more extensive presentation, with an official trailer.
The game is scheduled for release on PC, Mac, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with potential releases on previous-generation platforms as well as Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, and mobile platforms through its planned parallel releases.
It should be a linear evolution of the most famous and widespread football management game in history, with updated licenses and data as well as some changes in terms of interface and management mechanics.
