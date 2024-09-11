We await official communications from Sega and Sports Interactive on Football Manager 2025but in the meantime a reliable one leaker may have already revealed the release date of the new football management simulation, which appears to have been set for November 26, 2024.

As we’ve seen, the game has suffered a slight delay just recently, with the initial release that was scheduled for early November and has evidently been moved towards the end of the month, in addition to having suffered a certain reduction in content with the removing a modein particular that relating to National Management.

As explained by director Miles Jacobson in a recent post on the official blog, the game’s transition to the new Unity engine brought some difficulties in development and a certain slowdown in work, which however resulted in a very limited delay but also in this small reduction in features.