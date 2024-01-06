This achievement was revealed by Miles Jacobson, the boss of Sports Interactive, in a post on X | Twitter where he reveals that this goal was achieved alone 59 days and thanking all the partners of the various platforms where the game was published.

Football Manager 2024 it proved to be another success for Sega and Sports Interactive, achieving it for the second time in the series' history 6 million players in just under two months.

New record for the series, before the FM25 revolution

As mentioned at the beginning, Football Manager 2024 is the second game in the series to reach the milestone of 6 million players after the previous chapter of the series, which however took 284 days to record the same numbers.

A result that can be explained in part by the fact that the latest iteration of the franchise has arrived since launch on a greater number of platforms and subscription services. More specifically, unlike the previous chapter, FM 2024 was made available on PS5 immediately and the mobile versions are also included in the Netflix subscription, as well as with Apple Arcade.

In any case, these are notable numbers, if we consider that previously the series had around 2 million players, and which give us hope from the perspective of the series and in particular the revolution expected with Football Manager 2025with the use of Unity as the graphics engine, which according to Sports Interactive will guarantee even more realistic animations, and the introduction of women's football.