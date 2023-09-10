We recently talked about the free release for Amazon Prime customers of Football manager 2023but what do we know about the version for the season that has just started?

A recent leak shows us some information regarding the next announcements that will be made regarding Football Manager 2024. In particular, the leak would have revealed the release date of the title and the way in which it will be communicated.

According to what reported by DeaLabs Magazine, a trailer of the new title will be published on September 12th the release date: this will be confirmed for November 6, 2023.

It will be possible to pre-order the game immediately: for the moment, our informant only knows the prices of the PC version. Buying Football Manager 2024 on your PC will cost you, at launch, around 60 euros.

Finally, the leaker declared that by pre-ordering the game, it will be possible to take advantage of one 10% discount% on the purchase price: this offer will be valid for Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft store.

Lovers of coaching career of FIFA (now EA Sports FC 24) will not be able not to appreciate the new version of Football Manager, the game that aims to make this type of career as realistic as possible. Will you buy Football Manager 2024 with these premises?